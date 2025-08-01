News
US special envoy visits Gaza food site, ambassador says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-08-2025 | 07:19
US special envoy visits Gaza food site, ambassador says
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday visited an aid distribution site in Gaza run by the American privately-owned Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).
Witkoff appeared in a number of photos taken in Gaza and shared by the U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on X, as the pair toured a GHF distribution point. "This morning I joined... Steve Witkoff for a visit to Gaza to learn the truth about (GHF) aid sites," the diplomat tweeted.
The special envoy arrived in Israel on Thursday as part of a renewed U.S. effort to mediate a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas after negotiations broke down last week, and to discuss the situation in Gaza, a US official told AFP.
AFP
