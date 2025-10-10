Indonesia denies visas to Israel gymnasts amid Gaza outcry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-10-2025 | 03:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Indonesia denies visas to Israel gymnasts amid Gaza outcry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Indonesia denies visas to Israel gymnasts amid Gaza outcry

Indonesia has denied visas to Israeli gymnasts, costing them a spot in a world championship in Jakarta this month, a sports official in the Southeast Asian nation said on Friday, amid outcry over Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

The Israeli team was set to participate in the World Artistic Gymnastics championship from October 19 to 25 in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, which has no formal diplomatic ties with Israel.

"They are confirmed to not be attending," Ita Juliati, the chief of the Indonesian gymnastics federation, told reporters.

The Israel Gymnastics Federation did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Indonesia

Visas

Israel

Gymnasts

Gaza

LBCI Next
Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas
Merz says Germany to give 29 million euros in Gaza humanitarian aid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16

UN rights chief demands end to 'carnage' amid Israel's Gaza City assault

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-02

Erdogan slams US decision to revoke Palestinian visas ahead of UN meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06

Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-15

Spain cancels major Israel arms deal amid Gaza backlash

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34

Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:09

Israeli army warns Gazans several areas remain 'extremely dangerous'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02

Israel to swap 11 Hamas prisoners instead of Fatah inmates under Gaza deal: Army radio

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54

Thousands of Gazans begin heading north as ceasefire announced

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30

France's Macron: Paris conference on Gaza aims to complement US initiative

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

Trump praises conservative 'giant' Charlie Kirk at mega memorial event

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33

Erdogan says Turkey to join 'task force' to monitor Gaza deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

PM Salam rebuts Berri's claims, reaffirms government's commitment to South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:29

Israel says final draft of Gaza phase one deal signed in Egypt 'by all parties'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More