Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 51,000 LBP to the Dollar

Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20 | 06:58
High views
LBCI
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 51,000 LBP to the Dollar
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 51,000 LBP to the Dollar

The Lebanese Lira continued its collapse on the parallel market on Friday, hitting a record low of over 51,000 Lebanese Liras against one US dollar.

The new record was reached when the dollar was trading at 51,000 Lebanese Liras to buy and 50,900 Lebanese Liras to sell.
 

