Jumblatt discusses developments with Shea in Clemenceau
Lebanon News
2023-03-02 | 12:46
The head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, met with the Ambassador of the United States of America, Dorothy Shea, on Thursday afternoon in Clemenceau.
During the meeting, Jumblatt and Shea discussed various current developments and issues.
Lebanon News
Walid Jumblatt
Ambassador
Meeting
United States of America
Dorothy Shea
Progressive
Socialist
Party
Clemenceau
Development
Issues
