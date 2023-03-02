Jumblatt discusses developments with Shea in Clemenceau

Lebanon News
2023-03-02 | 12:46
High views
Jumblatt discusses developments with Shea in Clemenceau
Jumblatt discusses developments with Shea in Clemenceau

The head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, met with the Ambassador of the United States of America, Dorothy Shea, on Thursday afternoon in Clemenceau.

During the meeting, Jumblatt and Shea discussed various current developments and issues.

