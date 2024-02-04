Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon

2024-02-04 | 04:43
Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon
Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon

Hezbollah mourned on Sunday the martyr Mohammad Jawdat Yahya, known as "Ali Al-Hadi," from the town of Taybeh in southern Lebanon.

