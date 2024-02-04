News
Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon
2024-02-04
Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon
Hezbollah mourned on Sunday the martyr Mohammad Jawdat Yahya, known as "Ali Al-Hadi," from the town of Taybeh in southern Lebanon.
Resolution 1701 advocacy: Maronite Patriarch's appeal for border towns' protection
Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence
