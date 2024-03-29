Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye

Lebanon News
2024-03-29 | 03:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye

On Friday, an individual was killed in an Israeli drone attack on a car in the town of Bazouriye, located in southern Lebanon.
 
The targeted vehicle was consumed by fire, and the Civil Defense, associated with the Islamic Risala Scout Ac=ssociation, extracted the martyr from the car.
 

Lebanon News

Bazouriye

South

Lebanon

Martyr

Israel

Drone

LBCI Next
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-22

Drones from southern Lebanon infiltrate Northern Israel, reports Al Jazeera

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:28

UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More