Joseph el-Helou, the Director of Medical Care at Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, denounced the recent attack on Dar Al-Chifae Hospital in Tripoli, emphasizing the sanctity of medical facilities as places of service and not violence.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, el-Helou disclosed details regarding the Ministry's procurement process for medications targeting cancer and chronic diseases.



He highlighted that medications priced under $200 fall under a specific tender, while those exceeding this threshold prompt the Ministry to intervene, ensuring availability for all insurance funds through MediTrack.



Addressing the rising cancer cases within Lebanon, el-Helou assured medication funds would be secured until the end of 2024, mitigating patients' fears of shortages.



Acknowledging Lebanon's collapsing financial situation since 2019, encompassing crises ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the devastating Beirut port explosion and subsequent events, he underscored the nation's resilient health infrastructure.



El-Helou affirmed: "The health capacity in Lebanon is very good so far, and we are in control of the situation, receiving all patients and casualties whether in the south or after transferring them through health entities to Beirut."



However, he cautioned against the potential escalation of conflicts leading to hospital targeting, drawing parallels with the situation in Gaza.



He emphasized: "If the conflict expands and hospitals are targeted as in Gaza, then we will undoubtedly face a crisis," indicating that "everything is related to the security situation."