MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion

MP Nadim Gemayel wrote on his account on the "X" platform, alleging that Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was engaging in "historical revisionism and distortion of facts" in a recent statement.



Gemayel asserted that the conflict in 1975 was instigated by Palestinian factions aiming to eradicate Lebanon, viewing it as a substitute homeland.



He stated: "The Kataeb, the Lebanese Forces, and the Lebanese front decided to defend themselves and confront Yasser Arafat and his associates who waged their war from Kahaleh to Tel Al-Zaatar, to Karantina, to Qnat, and all of Lebanon."



Moreover, Gemayel accused the adversaries of Lebanon of acting as mercenaries and invaders, rebelling against the country, its armed forces, and its established institutions.



He continued on X: "Our resistance did not open fake support fronts that would bring destruction and devastation for propaganda purposes, but rather defense, resistance, and steadfastness fronts were imposed on it... and it won!"



Furthermore, Gemayel accused Nasrallah of "inciting violence, spreading hate, and sowing discord within Lebanon" through what Gemayel described as a "preemptive war."