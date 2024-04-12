Bou Habib advocates for Greek mediation in Middle East crisis

2024-04-12 | 05:29
Bou Habib advocates for Greek mediation in Middle East crisis
3min
Bou Habib advocates for Greek mediation in Middle East crisis

In a recent interview with the Greek newspaper 'Kathimerini,' the caretaker Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, highlighted the potential for Athens to play a mediating role in the ongoing Middle East crisis.

He emphasized that the repercussions of the Gaza conflict extend beyond traditional boundaries, affecting not only Lebanon and Cyprus but also Greece.

During discussions with the Greek Prime Minister, Bou Habib underscored the gravity of the regional crisis and its profound impact on their respective nations. 

He expressed mutual concern over the unfolding events in Gaza, conflicts in southern Lebanon, and the plight of Syrian migrants, acknowledging these as pressing issues that demand attention and cooperation.

Responding to inquiries about the escalation of tensions following Israeli military operations targeting senior Hamas officials, Bou Habib reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to peace. He stressed the imperative of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, urging for the cessation of hostilities and adherence to international law.

Addressing concerns over Hezbollah's actions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, Bou Habib reiterated Lebanon's desire for peaceful resolutions. He condemned Israeli incursions and the use of banned munitions, citing the humanitarian toll on southern Lebanese communities.

When queried about Greece's potential role in mediation efforts, Bou Habib highlighted the historical ties between Lebanon and Greece, dating back to antiquity. He expressed optimism about leveraging Greece's diplomatic relations with Israel for regional stability, emphasizing the benefits for Lebanon and its displaced populations.

Regarding international recognition of Palestine, Bou Habib voiced support for initiatives led by Spain and other European nations. He underscored broader regional movements advocating for Palestinian statehood.

In response to accusations from Cyprus regarding Lebanon's handling of the migration crisis, Bou Habib clarified the challenges faced by Lebanon and underscored the need for a coordinated European response to address the root causes of migration.

On the issue of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) agreement with Cyprus, Bou Habib expressed optimism for resolution once Lebanon's institutional order is restored, citing historical cooperation between the two nations.

Despite the complexities and challenges, Bou Habib's remarks underscore Lebanon's commitment to regional stability and cooperation in addressing pressing issues affecting the Middle East and beyond.

