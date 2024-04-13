Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments

In response to recent regional developments, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Works and Transport announced an immediate and temporary closure of the nation’s airspace.



The decision, effective from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM on Sunday, April 14, encompasses all incoming, outgoing, and transit flights over Lebanon.



As a result, all air traffic at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport has been suspended for the duration mentioned.



The Lebanese authorities have promised to review the airspace closure continuously and adjust measures based on the developments.