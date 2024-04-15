Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour

2024-04-15 | 10:17
Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour
2min
Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour

Lebanese Interior Minister, judicial, and security sources have indicated that preliminary information available to the authorities suggests that the Israeli Mossad is behind the killing of Mohammad Sarour, whom Washington has accused for years of facilitating the transfer of funds from Iran to the Hamas movement.

The Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, said during a TV interview on Sunday night that the crime "according to the available data, was carried out by intelligence agencies."

Responding to whether it was the Mossad, Mawlawi replied, "Yes, the data so far indicates this."

A Lebanese judicial source confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Monday that "all data indicates that the Israeli Mossad is behind the murder" of Sarour, explaining that "the investigation is still in its early stages, and efforts are being made to gather evidence, especially from telecommunications data."

According to a Lebanese security source last week, Sarour worked in financial institutions affiliated with Hezbollah, the prominent political and military force in Lebanon supported by Tehran.

A prominent Lebanese security source told AFP on Monday that "the Mossad likely used Lebanese and Syrian agents to lure Sarour to a villa in Beit Meri" where he was found dead.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Mohammad Sarour

Bassam Mawlawi

Interior Minister

Israel

Mossad

Killing

