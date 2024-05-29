French envoy Le Drian meets Lebanese leaders, no progress on presidential issue

Lebanon News
2024-05-29 | 04:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French envoy Le Drian meets Lebanese leaders, no progress on presidential issue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
French envoy Le Drian meets Lebanese leaders, no progress on presidential issue

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian concluded his meeting with Lebanese MP Mohammad Raad on Wednesday and is set to meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh.

Le Drian will later dine at the Pine Residence with members of the National Moderation Bloc.

Following this, he plans to visit several key Lebanese figures, including Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel, Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, and Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.

Despite his efforts, Le Drian’s visit has yet to yield a breakthrough in Lebanon's presidential deadlock. Hezbollah remains steadfast in its support for its candidate, Sleiman Frangieh.

Le Drian stressed the importance of consultation and urged Lebanese leaders to make concessions to reach a consensual agreement. 

He emphasized that such a formula would either facilitate the election of a president or hold obstructive parties accountable.

During his meetings, Le Drian also focused on the situation in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Jean-Yves Le Drian

French

Envoy

Lebanon

Presidential

Elections

Lebanon

MP

South

Hezbollah

National Moderation Bloc

LBCI Next
Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon
Michel Douaihy to LBCI: Le Drian to continue Quintet Committee's work, dialogue deemed unconstitutional
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-16

Hezbollah's role in focus: French initiative on South Lebanon stability met with government oversight

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-05

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-04

Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Michel Douaihy to LBCI: Le Drian to continue Quintet Committee's work, dialogue deemed unconstitutional

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-20

Iranian government confirms that Raisi's death will not cause 'any disruption' in its operations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01

Blinken tells Netanyahu he opposes attack on Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05

Hamas Health Ministry: 34,683 Palestinians killed and 78,018 injured in Israeli military attacks since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16

21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:27

Al-Qahera News: Egypt trying with Qatar, US to revive Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36

NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More