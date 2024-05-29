French envoy Le Drian meets Lebanese leaders, no progress on presidential issue

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian concluded his meeting with Lebanese MP Mohammad Raad on Wednesday and is set to meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh.



Le Drian will later dine at the Pine Residence with members of the National Moderation Bloc.



Following this, he plans to visit several key Lebanese figures, including Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel, Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, and Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.



Despite his efforts, Le Drian’s visit has yet to yield a breakthrough in Lebanon's presidential deadlock. Hezbollah remains steadfast in its support for its candidate, Sleiman Frangieh.



Le Drian stressed the importance of consultation and urged Lebanese leaders to make concessions to reach a consensual agreement.



He emphasized that such a formula would either facilitate the election of a president or hold obstructive parties accountable.



During his meetings, Le Drian also focused on the situation in southern Lebanon.