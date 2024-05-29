News
Researcher Ossa Kbire
French envoy Le Drian meets Lebanese leaders, no progress on presidential issue
Lebanon News
2024-05-29 | 04:46
French envoy Le Drian meets Lebanese leaders, no progress on presidential issue
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian concluded his meeting with Lebanese MP Mohammad Raad on Wednesday and is set to meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh.
Le Drian will later dine at the Pine Residence with members of the National Moderation Bloc.
Following this, he plans to visit several key Lebanese figures, including Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel, Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, and Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.
Despite his efforts, Le Drian’s visit has yet to yield a breakthrough in Lebanon's presidential deadlock. Hezbollah remains steadfast in its support for its candidate, Sleiman Frangieh.
Le Drian stressed the importance of consultation and urged Lebanese leaders to make concessions to reach a consensual agreement.
He emphasized that such a formula would either facilitate the election of a president or hold obstructive parties accountable.
During his meetings, Le Drian also focused on the situation in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Jean-Yves Le Drian
French
Envoy
Lebanon
Presidential
Elections
Lebanon
MP
South
Hezbollah
National Moderation Bloc
Next
Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon
Michel Douaihy to LBCI: Le Drian to continue Quintet Committee's work, dialogue deemed unconstitutional
Previous
