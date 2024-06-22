False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon

Caretaker Minister of Information Ziad Makary clarified that certain websites broadcast unfounded news, falsely claiming that European and Western countries, including Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, are withdrawing their ambassadors from Lebanon.



He noted that this kind of fake news is part of the psychological warfare often used and fueled by Israel through various means.



The Ministry of Information urged all media outlets, social media platforms, and bloggers to exercise caution and maintain professionalism in verifying news sources before sharing information, especially during this critical period, based on national responsibility above all.



Relying on the commitment of Lebanese media to standards of accuracy, reliability, and transparency, it emphasizes that it will not tolerate the spread of fabricated news to thwart attempts at misinformation and intimidation.



It also points out that anyone who disseminates such news without verification unknowingly contributes to creating tension by spreading falsehoods.