False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-06-22 | 04:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon

Caretaker Minister of Information Ziad Makary clarified that certain websites broadcast unfounded news, falsely claiming that European and Western countries, including Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, are withdrawing their ambassadors from Lebanon.

He noted that this kind of fake news is part of the psychological warfare often used and fueled by Israel through various means.

The Ministry of Information urged all media outlets, social media platforms, and bloggers to exercise caution and maintain professionalism in verifying news sources before sharing information, especially during this critical period, based on national responsibility above all.

Relying on the commitment of Lebanese media to standards of accuracy, reliability, and transparency, it emphasizes that it will not tolerate the spread of fabricated news to thwart attempts at misinformation and intimidation.

It also points out that anyone who disseminates such news without verification unknowingly contributes to creating tension by spreading falsehoods.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

False Information

News

Ambassadors

Withdrawal

West

Europe

LBCI Next
UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says
Kuwait advises citizens against travel to Lebanon amid security concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-15

Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-15

PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-10

Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-04

Bassil criticizes seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:45

Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Vehicle targeted in Western Beqaa: Photo

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

Jordan's police reports discovering explosives in residential apartment

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Land reclamation in Damour: Lebanese Army reclaims land from Palestinian faction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-20

Cyprus affirms non-involvement in regional war in talks with Lebanese FM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Land reclamation in Damour: Lebanese Army reclaims land from Palestinian faction

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:33

Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Kuwait advises citizens against travel to Lebanon amid security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Vehicle targeted in Western Beqaa: Photo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More