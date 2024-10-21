Foreign Ministry calls for firm international support for UNIFIL against attacks and threats

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing gratitude to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for its role in maintaining peace and security in the region since its establishment in 1978.



The ministry emphasized the importance of UNIFIL’s contributions to local development and stability in southern Lebanon.



After consultations with the Parliament Speaker and Prime Minister, the ministry acknowledged the efforts of UNIFIL leadership and personnel, including military and administrative staff.



It also extended thanks to the governments of countries contributing to the mission, highlighting their support through troop deployments and the provision of logistical assistance.



“The international community must take a firm stance in support of UNIFIL forces and ensure their continued operation without interference or threats to their security,” the ministry stated.



Additionally, the statement condemned repeated Israeli attacks on UNIFIL centers and personnel, including Israel’s demands for the evacuation of its positions.



The ministry characterized these actions as blatant violations of international law and humanitarian law, potentially amounting to war crimes. It also accused Israel of refusing to implement U.N. resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701.



In closing, the ministry called on the international community to condemn Israel's actions and compel it to cease its hostile practices against UNIFIL, in line with the principles on which the United Nations was founded.



The statement included a list of countries participating in UNIFIL: Argentina, Armenia, Spain, Estonia, Germany, Indonesia, Uruguay, Ireland, Italy, Brazil, Brunei, Bangladesh, Poland, Peru, Turkey, Tanzania, Zambia, Sri Lanka, El Salvador, Sierra Leone, Serbia, China, Ghana, Guatemala, France, Finland, Fiji, Cyprus, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Cambodia, South Korea, Colombia, Kenya, Latvia, Malawi, Malta, Malaysia, Hungary, North Macedonia, the United Kingdom, Mongolia, Moldova, Austria, Nepal, Nigeria, India, the Netherlands, and Greece.