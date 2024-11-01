News
US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 13:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire
On Friday, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein has denied the recent claims that the United States asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire with Israel, saying in a post on X: "This is false."
Lebanon News
US
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Amos Hochstein
Israel
Next
Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, causing extensive damage: NNA
Previous
Latest News
0
0
0
0
Recommended For You
0
0
0
0
Our visitors readings
0
0
0
0
Videos
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
