News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah claims seventh strike on Israeli forces near Tallouseh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-15 | 14:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah claims seventh strike on Israeli forces near Tallouseh, South Lebanon
Hezbollah announced Friday that it had launched its seventh attack on Israeli forces near the eastern outskirts of Tallouseh in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
Tallouseh
South Lebanon
Next
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Israel’s army claims attack on Hezbollah’s Radwan Force command centers in Lebanon’s Nabatieh
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:37
Israeli media reports explosions heard in central Israel: Al Jazeera
Middle East News
15:37
Israeli media reports explosions heard in central Israel: Al Jazeera
0
World News
15:18
Biden says world's facing 'moment of significant political change'
World News
15:18
Biden says world's facing 'moment of significant political change'
0
Lebanon News
14:58
UNIFIL confirms artillery shell strike on its West Sector HQ in Chamaa
Lebanon News
14:58
UNIFIL confirms artillery shell strike on its West Sector HQ in Chamaa
0
Lebanon News
14:46
Hezbollah claims seventh strike on Israeli forces near Tallouseh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:46
Hezbollah claims seventh strike on Israeli forces near Tallouseh, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:58
UNIFIL confirms artillery shell strike on its West Sector HQ in Chamaa
Lebanon News
14:58
UNIFIL confirms artillery shell strike on its West Sector HQ in Chamaa
0
Lebanon News
14:20
Lebanese Civil Defense completes rubble removal, 14 bodies recovered in Baalbek airstrike
Lebanon News
14:20
Lebanese Civil Defense completes rubble removal, 14 bodies recovered in Baalbek airstrike
0
Lebanon News
14:01
Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon’s toll to 3,445 killed, 14,599 injured
Lebanon News
14:01
Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon’s toll to 3,445 killed, 14,599 injured
0
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-16
Israeli defense minister: The likelihood of reaching a settlement on the Lebanon border is diminishing
Lebanon News
2024-09-16
Israeli defense minister: The likelihood of reaching a settlement on the Lebanon border is diminishing
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Death toll rises to 32 in Ain El Delb following Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Death toll rises to 32 in Ain El Delb following Israeli attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Iranian influence 'key' in Lebanon settlement, Israel’s security talks reveal shifting power dynamics: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Iranian influence 'key' in Lebanon settlement, Israel’s security talks reveal shifting power dynamics: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
07:52
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:52
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
11:50
Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks
Lebanon News
11:50
Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks
3
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
08:04
Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details
Lebanon News
08:04
Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details
5
Lebanon News
02:53
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
02:53
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
03:43
Israeli airstrike hits building near Tayouneh roundabout in Beirut (video)
Lebanon News
03:43
Israeli airstrike hits building near Tayouneh roundabout in Beirut (video)
7
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
8
Lebanon News
03:17
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:17
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More