Israeli army reports 15 rockets fired from Lebanon towards the Galilee

Lebanon News
2024-11-17 | 10:30
Israeli army reports 15 rockets fired from Lebanon towards the Galilee
0min
Israeli army reports 15 rockets fired from Lebanon towards the Galilee

The Israeli army reported on Sunday that 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Galilee region.

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Rockets

Lebanon

Galilee

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Hadath, Borj El Brajneh, and Chiyah residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Hezbollah says it hit Israeli tank in Chamaa, South Lebanon
Latest News

