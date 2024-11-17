News
Hezbollah mourns Media Official Mohammad Afif, killed in Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
2024-11-17 | 17:15
Hezbollah mourns Media Official Mohammad Afif, killed in Israeli airstrike
Hezbollah issued a statement mourning Mohammad Afif, party's Media Official, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike.
The statement described Afif as a "great media leader and a martyr on the path to Jerusalem," who died alongside fellow fighters in what Hezbollah called a "criminal Israeli airstrike."
The group highlighted Afif's significant role in its media and political operations, portraying him as a pillar of its efforts.
The group offered condolences to its members, leadership, and Afif's family, praying for patience and reward for their loss. The statement concluded with a commitment to continue the path of resistance Afif represented.
Hezbollah
Media Official
Mohammad Afif
Israel
Airstrike
