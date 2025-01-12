Iraqi PM congratulates Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on election, reaffirms support

Lebanon News
2025-01-12 | 10:04
Iraqi PM congratulates Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on election, reaffirms support
0min
Iraqi PM congratulates Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on election, reaffirms support

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held a phone call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Sunday to extend his congratulations on Aoun's election as President of Lebanon.  

During the conversation, Al-Sudani underscored the deep fraternal ties between Iraq and Lebanon and highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations to serve the two nations' shared interests.  

The Iraqi Prime Minister reaffirmed his country's support for Lebanon across various sectors, emphasizing the necessity of fostering stability in Lebanon to help the country overcome the recent war's aftermath.

