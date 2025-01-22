MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Nawaf Salam must present a transformative government lineup

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh stated that Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam has a responsibility to deliver a positive shock with the proposed government lineup, emphasizing that "our priority is for him to succeed in forming the government."



In an interview with LBCI, Mneimneh said, "The Prime Minister-designate has outlined key points to address the government formation issue, and he has framed all leaks as media speculation, which was a wise move. Everything happening now is an attempt to pressure the Prime Minister-designate."



He added, "We are not burdening him with demands as claimed, and we urge against getting involved with any drafts or lists, as they are inaccurate."