Lebanese Army completes deployment south of Litani and expands presence in eastern sector

2025-01-22 | 10:34
Lebanese Army completes deployment south of Litani and expands presence in eastern sector
2min
Lebanese Army completes deployment south of Litani and expands presence in eastern sector

The Lebanese Army Command announced that as part of ongoing efforts to implement the terms of the ceasefire agreement, the Army remains ready to complete its deployment in the area south of the Litani River once Israeli forces withdraw. 

The Army also continues to work on implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and its provisions.

In a statement, the Army Command noted that military units had completed their deployment in several locations in the town of Kfarchouba in the Hasbaiyya district in the eastern sector following the withdrawal of Israeli forces. 

This was carried out in coordination with the Mechanism Committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The Army Command called on citizens to avoid approaching areas vacated by Israeli forces and to adhere to the instructions of military units until deployment is fully completed. 

Specialized units will conduct engineering surveys and clear those areas of landmines and other hazardous remnants of the Israeli aggression.

