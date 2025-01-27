Pope Francis affirmed that "the situation in Lebanon will improve."



During his meeting with Bishop Antoine Nabil Andari, Head of the Episcopal Commission for Media Outlets, and Monsignor Abdo Abou Kassem, Head of the Catholic Media Centre, the pope said, "Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message. With the election of a new president for Lebanon, the situation will improve."



He emphasized that Lebanon remains in his prayers, stating, "Lebanon is in my heart and my prayers."