Lebanon's Press Club has condemned ongoing attacks on media teams covering events in southern Lebanon, including the return of residents to border villages. The latest incident involved an assault on the LBCI team, following a recent similar attack on MTV.



In a statement, the Press Club denounced the violence, calling the actions "reprehensible" and expressing concern over the hostile reception faced by journalists conducting professional and objective coverage of events in southern Lebanon.



The organization affirmed its full solidarity with every journalist, photographer, and technician targeted in these incidents. It urged authorities to intervene and arrest those responsible, stressing the importance of holding perpetrators accountable to deter future attacks.



The Press Club also called on security agencies to disclose the identities of the attackers and the groups they belong to, warning that protecting such individuals only encourages further violence.



"Yesterday it was MTV, today LBCI, and tomorrow we don’t know who or which institution will be targeted next," the statement concluded.