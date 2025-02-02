Israel's army fires at returning residents in Yaroun, south Lebanon: Report

Lebanon News
02-02-2025 | 05:00
High views
Israel's army fires at returning residents in Yaroun, south Lebanon: Report
Israel's army fires at returning residents in Yaroun, south Lebanon: Report

The Israeli army fired at Lebanese residents attempting to return to the southern border town of Yaroun, the National News Agency reported. The gunfire was part of an apparent effort to prevent their return.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces threw two stun grenades at the entrance of the town, according to the agency. 

The Israeli army also issued a warning, stating that “anyone moving to Lebanon's south is putting themselves at risk.”
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Yaroun

South Lebanon

