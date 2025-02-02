News
Israel's army fires at returning residents in Yaroun, south Lebanon: Report
Lebanon News
02-02-2025 | 05:00
0
min
Israel's army fires at returning residents in Yaroun, south Lebanon: Report
The Israeli army fired at Lebanese residents attempting to return to the southern border town of Yaroun, the National News Agency reported. The gunfire was part of an apparent effort to prevent their return.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces threw two stun grenades at the entrance of the town, according to the agency.
The Israeli army also issued a warning, stating that “anyone moving to Lebanon's south is putting themselves at risk.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Yaroun
South Lebanon
Next
Residents of Kfarkela move toward Israeli barrier at Deir Mimas intersection (Video)
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
Previous
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
World News
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
1
Lebanon News
2
Lebanon News
3
News Bulletin Reports
4
News Bulletin Reports
5
News Bulletin Reports
6
Lebanon News
7
Lebanon News
8
Lebanon News
