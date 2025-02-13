Tourism Ministry handover sheds light on achievements and visions

The handover ceremony at the Ministry of Tourism took place Thursday morning in the Leila Al Solh Hamadeh Hall, where outgoing minister Walid Nassar officially transferred responsibilities to newly appointed minister Laura El Khazen Lahoud.



The event was attended by former Bar Association president Antonio Hashem, acting Director General of the Ministry of Tourism Joumana Kabrit, ministry officials, and representatives from tourism, economic, media, and social sectors.



In his speech, Nassar highlighted the accomplishments of his tenure, revealing that the ministry had carried out 1,645 projects and activities without incurring costs to the state treasury.



He explained that funding came entirely from grants provided by private companies and institutions, approved through cabinet decrees, or covered personally—except for the celebration of Douma's selection as one of the world's best tourism villages, which required official hosting expenses for the United Nations delegation.



Among the ministry's key achievements, Nassar pointed to Lebanon's election as a member of the U.N. Tourism Committee on Competitiveness and Tourism until 2027 and its partial accession to the International Code for the Protection of Tourists. He also announced Lebanon's official candidacy, submitted on April 9, 2024, for a seat on the executive council of the U.N. Tourism Regional Office for the Middle East from 2025 to 2029.



Nassar underscored the ministry's cooperation with the Arab Tourism Organization and the Council of Europe on cultural routes and various agreements aimed at developing the tourism sector. He also emphasized efforts to promote tourism through marketing campaigns, administrative decentralization initiatives, regulatory reforms, and strategic planning for future projects.



In her address, Lahoud expressed gratitude to Nassar and commended his efforts in sustaining the tourism sector despite Lebanon's challenging circumstances. She affirmed her commitment to building on his work, stating that she would continue collaborating with him to develop the sector further.



Lahoud stressed that tourism is more than just an economic industry—it serves as a platform for cultural exchange, a bridge for communication, and a beacon of hope for all Lebanese regions. She emphasized that restoring confidence and ensuring security and stability would be top priorities for the government, as tourism cannot thrive without them.



Outlining her priorities for the coming months, Lahoud emphasized the need for broad collaboration, asserting that the Tourism Ministry alone cannot achieve a complete revival. She called for partnerships with the private sector, municipalities, tourism and hospitality unions, and local and international organizations, which continue to organize significant festivals and cultural events despite ongoing crises.