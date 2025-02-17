Patriarch Al-Rahi says Lebanon’s new leadership marks a hopeful but challenging phase for the country

17-02-2025 | 03:33
Patriarch Al-Rahi says Lebanon’s new leadership marks a hopeful but challenging phase for the country
2min
Patriarch Al-Rahi says Lebanon’s new leadership marks a hopeful but challenging phase for the country

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi expressed hope in the new phase for Lebanon, highlighting the election of Joseph Aoun as president and the formation of a new government under Nawaf Salam. 

He noted that this marks the beginning of a challenging yet hopeful period for the country.

In his speech during the 57th regular session of the Council of Catholic Patriarchs and Bishops in Lebanon, Al-Rahi emphasized that the key tasks for both the president and prime minister include implementing reforms, rebuilding the economy, restoring trust in banks, and ensuring the return of depositors' funds. 

He also underscored that these efforts require active participation from citizens.

The session will cover six main topics: the council's identity and structure, updates on the council's committees, the approval of guidelines to address sexual harassment and abuse of minors, elections, a review of the Synod of Roman Bishops' final document, and discussions on integral human development with Cardinal Michael Czerny.

Lebanon News

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi

Lebanon

Election

Joseph Aoun

Nawaf Salam

