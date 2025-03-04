News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2020
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Cabinet to convene at Presidential Palace to discuss agenda items
Lebanon News
04-03-2025 | 04:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Cabinet to convene at Presidential Palace to discuss agenda items
Lebanon's Cabinet will hold a session at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Presidential Palace to discuss the items on the agenda.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Cabinet
Presidential Palace
Next
Lebanese President Aoun discusses southern Lebanon situation with UN chief Guterres
Lebanon's state media reports drone activity over Hermel
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:07
Car targeted in Rechknanay, Tyre district, with injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:07
Car targeted in Rechknanay, Tyre district, with injuries reported
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
Israel demands 'full demilitarization' for phase two of Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
Israel demands 'full demilitarization' for phase two of Gaza truce
0
Lebanon News
05:46
Lebanese President Aoun discusses southern Lebanon situation with UN chief Guterres
Lebanon News
05:46
Lebanese President Aoun discusses southern Lebanon situation with UN chief Guterres
0
Middle East News
05:29
Iran summons Turkey's ambassador following Ankara's warning regarding Syria
Middle East News
05:29
Iran summons Turkey's ambassador following Ankara's warning regarding Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:07
Car targeted in Rechknanay, Tyre district, with injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:07
Car targeted in Rechknanay, Tyre district, with injuries reported
0
Lebanon News
05:46
Lebanese President Aoun discusses southern Lebanon situation with UN chief Guterres
Lebanon News
05:46
Lebanese President Aoun discusses southern Lebanon situation with UN chief Guterres
0
Lebanon News
03:58
Lebanon's state media reports drone activity over Hermel
Lebanon News
03:58
Lebanon's state media reports drone activity over Hermel
0
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-02-26
US sanctions hold up Qatari support for Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2025-02-26
US sanctions hold up Qatari support for Syria: Sources tell Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-24
Lebanon's Youth and Sports Minister Nora Bayrakdarian reinstates legitimacy of Gymnastics Federation
Lebanon News
2025-02-24
Lebanon's Youth and Sports Minister Nora Bayrakdarian reinstates legitimacy of Gymnastics Federation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist
0
World News
2025-03-01
Four dead after cyclone Garance hits French island of La Reunion
World News
2025-03-01
Four dead after cyclone Garance hits French island of La Reunion
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:23
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Riyadh, emphasizes strong ties with Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
07:23
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Riyadh, emphasizes strong ties with Saudi Arabia
2
Lebanon News
10:01
Walid Jumblatt during Druze meeting: This period is even more dangerous than past moments in history
Lebanon News
10:01
Walid Jumblatt during Druze meeting: This period is even more dangerous than past moments in history
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
4
Middle East News
13:11
Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
13:11
Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
5
Middle East News
11:47
Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency
Middle East News
11:47
Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
7
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
8
Lebanon News
03:02
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
Lebanon News
03:02
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More