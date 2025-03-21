Amal Movement and Hezbollah denounce anti-Syrian refugee campaigns in Lebanon

Lebanon News
21-03-2025 | 15:29
High views
Amal Movement and Hezbollah denounce anti-Syrian refugee campaigns in Lebanon
2min
Amal Movement and Hezbollah denounce anti-Syrian refugee campaigns in Lebanon

The municipal affairs office of the Amal Movement and Hezbollah's municipal affairs department have expressed deep concern over "fabricated statements and suspicious calls" circulating on social media, urging Syrian refugees in Lebanon to leave under threats.  

In a joint statement, both groups strongly rejected such calls, emphasizing that they do not reflect Lebanon's national and humanitarian values. They warned against being drawn into what they labeled "malicious campaigns" to fuel internal strife to serve questionable agendas.  

They urged Lebanese citizens to approach sensitive issues with responsibility, avoiding incitement and tensions. They also called on the public to refrain from sharing or spreading fake statements designed to provoke sectarian and regional divisions.  

The statement further called on the Lebanese state, including its security and judicial bodies, to act swiftly to identify those behind the incitement campaign and take appropriate legal action against them.  

Additionally, Amal and Hezbollah affirmed that municipalities stand behind the state and security agencies in safeguarding civil peace and stability. They called on authorities to fully assume their responsibilities in curbing aggressors and maintaining national security against any external threats.

Lebanon News

Amal Movement

Hezbollah

Syrian

Refugee

Campaigns

Lebanon

MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
