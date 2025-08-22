News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Three police killed, 19 wounded in arrest of Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure
Middle East News
22-08-2025 | 04:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Three police killed, 19 wounded in arrest of Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure
Three members of the security forces were killed and 19 wounded during the arrest of an opposition figure in Iraqi Kurdistan, two security officials told AFP on Friday.
"Three law enforcement agents were killed, including one belonging to the Assayish (special operations) branch, one from the anti-terrorist services and another from the 'Commandoes'" in the region's second city of Sulaimaniyah, where armed clashes accompanied the arrest of Lahur Sheikh Jangi, a member of the powerful Talabani family.
AFP
Middle East News
Police
Killed
Wounded
Arrest
Iraqi
Kurdistan
Opposition
Figure
Next
UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East
Syria to revalue currency, dropping two zeros in bid for stability: Sources tell Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:15
Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure arrested following clashes
Middle East News
02:15
Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure arrested following clashes
0
World News
2025-08-15
Two wounded in shooting near mosque in Sweden: Police
World News
2025-08-15
Two wounded in shooting near mosque in Sweden: Police
0
World News
2025-06-20
UK police arrest six on suspicion of assault near Iran's London embassy
World News
2025-06-20
UK police arrest six on suspicion of assault near Iran's London embassy
0
World News
2025-08-15
Exiled opposition figure urges Putin to agree to release anti-war prisoners at Trump summit
World News
2025-08-15
Exiled opposition figure urges Putin to agree to release anti-war prisoners at Trump summit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23
German government calls recognition of Palestinian state 'counterproductive'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23
German government calls recognition of Palestinian state 'counterproductive'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:33
Starving Gaza 'is a war crime': UN rights chief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:33
Starving Gaza 'is a war crime': UN rights chief
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:06
UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:06
UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:53
FBI raids home of outspoken Trump critic, former adviser
World News
08:53
FBI raids home of outspoken Trump critic, former adviser
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-07
Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-07
Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery
0
Variety and Tech
06:39
From Beirut to global brands: André Zakhya turns imagination into impact for Google, PUMA, and more
Variety and Tech
06:39
From Beirut to global brands: André Zakhya turns imagination into impact for Google, PUMA, and more
0
Lebanon News
07:27
Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons
Lebanon News
07:27
Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Controversial handover: Lebanon frees Israeli citizen—Details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Controversial handover: Lebanon frees Israeli citizen—Details emerge
2
Lebanon News
13:57
US asks Israel to reduce 'non-urgent' military action in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:57
US asks Israel to reduce 'non-urgent' military action in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two bold steps: Lebanon's bid for financial rehabilitation gains momentum with new decisions
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two bold steps: Lebanon's bid for financial rehabilitation gains momentum with new decisions
4
Lebanon News
12:03
Palestinian factions in Lebanon deny reports of disarmament in refugee camps
Lebanon News
12:03
Palestinian factions in Lebanon deny reports of disarmament in refugee camps
5
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon bans acro-paragliding following fatal accident
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon bans acro-paragliding following fatal accident
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's preparations for war with Iran: A race against time to stockpile arms
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's preparations for war with Iran: A race against time to stockpile arms
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Aerial safety in focus: Lebanon updates paragliding regulations following recent accidents
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Aerial safety in focus: Lebanon updates paragliding regulations following recent accidents
8
Lebanon News
09:40
Lawyer tells LBCI: Released Israeli citizen had no security case in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:40
Lawyer tells LBCI: Released Israeli citizen had no security case in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More