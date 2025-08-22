Three police killed, 19 wounded in arrest of Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure

Middle East News
22-08-2025 | 04:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Three police killed, 19 wounded in arrest of Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Three police killed, 19 wounded in arrest of Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure

Three members of the security forces were killed and 19 wounded during the arrest of an opposition figure in Iraqi Kurdistan, two security officials told AFP on Friday.

"Three law enforcement agents were killed, including one belonging to the Assayish (special operations) branch, one from the anti-terrorist services and another from the 'Commandoes'" in the region's second city of Sulaimaniyah, where armed clashes accompanied the arrest of Lahur Sheikh Jangi, a member of the powerful Talabani family.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Police

Killed

Wounded

Arrest

Iraqi

Kurdistan

Opposition

Figure

LBCI Next
UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East
Syria to revalue currency, dropping two zeros in bid for stability: Sources tell Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:15

Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure arrested following clashes

LBCI
World News
2025-08-15

Two wounded in shooting near mosque in Sweden: Police

LBCI
World News
2025-06-20

UK police arrest six on suspicion of assault near Iran's London embassy

LBCI
World News
2025-08-15

Exiled opposition figure urges Putin to agree to release anti-war prisoners at Trump summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

German government calls recognition of Palestinian state 'counterproductive'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:33

Starving Gaza 'is a war crime': UN rights chief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16

UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:06

UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:53

FBI raids home of outspoken Trump critic, former adviser

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-07

Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:39

From Beirut to global brands: André Zakhya turns imagination into impact for Google, PUMA, and more

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Controversial handover: Lebanon frees Israeli citizen—Details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:57

US asks Israel to reduce 'non-urgent' military action in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Two bold steps: Lebanon's bid for financial rehabilitation gains momentum with new decisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Palestinian factions in Lebanon deny reports of disarmament in refugee camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanon bans acro-paragliding following fatal accident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's preparations for war with Iran: A race against time to stockpile arms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Aerial safety in focus: Lebanon updates paragliding regulations following recent accidents

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Lawyer tells LBCI: Released Israeli citizen had no security case in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More