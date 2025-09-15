Spain calls for Israel, Russia to be banned from international sports competitions

World News
15-09-2025 | 06:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spain calls for Israel, Russia to be banned from international sports competitions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Spain calls for Israel, Russia to be banned from international sports competitions

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday said Israel and Russia should be banned from international sports competitions until "barbaric acts" end, referring to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Sanchez said he condemned the violent pro-Palestinian protests on Sunday in Madrid, which disrupted the La Vuelta cycling race and ultimately led to the cancellation of the final leg and the podium ceremony.

Reuters

World News

Spain

Pedro Sanchez

Israel

Russia

Ukraine

Gaza

LBCI Next
Netanyahu says Rubio visit 'clear message' US stands with Israel
Russia warns Europe: We will go after any state which takes our assets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-06

FPM calls for Hezbollah to hand over weapons to Lebanese Army, blames Israel for delays

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-31

Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-26

Trump calls for Israeli PM's trial to be canceled

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-25

Foreign Press Association calls for 'immediate explanation' from Israel after reporters killed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:40

S.Sudan opposition calls for mobilization of forces for 'regime change'

LBCI
World News
08:40

Trump announces deal on 'certain company' amid TikTok talks with China

LBCI
World News
08:21

UK PM's office slams Musk's 'inflammatory language' at far-right rally

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Rubio says Hamas 'emboldened' by Palestinian state moves

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08

Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13

Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20

Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-15

Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Najib Mikati defends family wealth as French authorities probe assets

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Palestinian statehood debate: Israel's Gaza campaign sends message to Arab world ahead of summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Between condemnation and caution: Doha summit shapes response to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israeli strikes on Doha shake faith in US-Gulf defense pacts

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More