Environment minister clarifies walkout did not coincide with army commander’s arrival

Environment Minister Tamara el-Zein told LBCI that media reports suggesting their exit coincided with the army commander’s arrival were misleading.“The truth is, we waited for his entry, greeted him, and acknowledged his presence before expressing our position and leaving,” she said.El-Zein added with a touch of humor, “Even before I spoke, I remarked that I’m lucky—every time the army commander attends, his seat happens to be next to mine.”