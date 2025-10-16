IMF chief expresses hope for Lebanon agreement

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed hope that an agreement on a special program for Lebanon will soon be reached.



Speaking during the joint annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington, Georgieva called on all parties to continue working toward a lasting and sustainable peace following the ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that such a development would benefit the entire region.



She said she was relieved by the ceasefire agreement, noting that the easing of tensions would have a positive impact on the economies of Egypt and Jordan, both of which are implementing IMF programs, as well as Lebanon and Syria, which have requested assistance and support from the Fund.



“It is important that all stakeholders encourage this move toward a lasting and sustainable peace,” Georgieva stated, “as it will be beneficial for the entire region.”