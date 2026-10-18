Speaker Berri calls for UNIFIL to remain in Lebanon, urges international pressure on Israel to implement Resolution 1701

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to maintaining the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and called for coordinated international efforts to ensure Israel's compliance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



Berri made the remarks during a meeting at his Ain el-Tineh residence with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, French Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Alice Rufo and an accompanying delegation.



French Ambassador to Lebanon Patrick Durel and Berri's adviser, Mahmoud Berri, also attended the meeting.



Discussions focused on developments in Lebanon and the wider region, political and security developments, Lebanon's position on UNIFIL's continued presence and ways to strengthen Lebanese-French relations.



Berri thanked France and President Emmanuel Macron for their continued support for Lebanon, praising the sacrifices of French troops serving with UNIFIL, as well as those of other participating countries over more than 48 years.



He highlighted their role in implementing international resolutions, particularly U.N. Security Council Resolutions 425 and 1701.



Berri emphasized that UNIFIL's mission extends beyond military and security responsibilities to include humanitarian, cultural, economic and social contributions that strengthen relations between communities and nations.



He stressed that Lebanese authorities and the Lebanese people remain united in their support for the continued presence of international peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon.



Berri also expressed hope for French, European, international and regional efforts to prevent a security vacuum that could arise if UNIFIL's mandate expires before Resolution 1701 is fully implemented.



He reiterated that Lebanon has complied and continues to comply with the resolution, while accusing Israel of repeatedly violating its provisions, continuing its military operations against Lebanon and occupying large areas of southern Lebanon.



The speaker called for unified national and international efforts to halt Israeli attacks and ensure Israel implements international resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701, rather than undermining them.