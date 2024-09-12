Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of six African migrants

2024-09-12 | 08:34
Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of six African migrants
Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of six African migrants

Tunisian coast guards recovered the bodies of five African women migrants and a baby in waters off the town of Monastir, a judge said on Thursday.

Judge Farid Ben Jha told Reuters that the bodies had been recovered late on Wednesday and that the migrants had come from sub-Saharan Africa.

Reuters
 

