Sources tell Reuters: Senior leader of Southern Transitional Council killed in Al Qaeda attack in Shabwah, Yemen

2024-10-15 | 05:13
Sources tell Reuters: Senior leader of Southern Transitional Council killed in Al Qaeda attack in Shabwah, Yemen
Sources tell Reuters: Senior leader of Southern Transitional Council killed in Al Qaeda attack in Shabwah, Yemen

Security and local sources in Yemen reported that a senior military leader affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council was killed late Monday due to an attack carried out by Al Qaeda elements in Shabwah province, southeast of the country.

The sources told Reuters that Colonel Ahmad Mohsen Al-Sulaimani, the Chief of Staff of the First Brigade of Shabwah Defense affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council, was killed when an explosive device targeted his vehicle during a nighttime visit to one of the forces' positions As Sa'id district in the oil and gas-rich province.

Reuters

