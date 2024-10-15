News
Rockets from Lebanon cause damage, ignite fires in Metula: Israel Hayom
2024-10-15 | 11:38
Rockets from Lebanon cause damage, ignite fires in Metula: Israel Hayom
The Israel Hayom newspaper said Tuesday that ten rockets launched from Lebanon caused damage to infrastructure and homes in Metula, Northern Israel. The rockets also sparked large fires in the area.
