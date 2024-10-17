German Chancellor says will help Israel defend itself with weapons

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that Germany will continue to assist Israel in defending itself by supplying weapons.



He also emphasized that Israel must abide by international law and reiterated that the two-state solution remains the ultimate goal.



Speaking on the sidelines of the European Union leaders' summit, Scholz stated: "For me, it is clear that supporting Israel also means ensuring its defensive capability, for example, through the provision of military equipment or weapons."



Reuters