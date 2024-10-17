German Chancellor says will help Israel defend itself with weapons

Middle East News
2024-10-17 | 04:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
German Chancellor says will help Israel defend itself with weapons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
German Chancellor says will help Israel defend itself with weapons

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that Germany will continue to assist Israel in defending itself by supplying weapons. 

He also emphasized that Israel must abide by international law and reiterated that the two-state solution remains the ultimate goal.  

Speaking on the sidelines of the European Union leaders' summit, Scholz stated: "For me, it is clear that supporting Israel also means ensuring its defensive capability, for example, through the provision of military equipment or weapons."

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Germany

Olaf Scholz

Help

Israel

Defense

Weapons

LBCI Next
Hezbollah targets Kfar Vradim settlement in Israel and Merkava tanks in South Lebanon
Saudi plane arrives in Lebanon carrying tons of relief and medical aid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-10

Germany will send more weapons to Israel soon: Scholz

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Germany says Nasrallah's killing was Israeli self-defense

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Hezbollah targets Kfar Vradim settlement in Israel and Merkava tanks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Saudi plane arrives in Lebanon carrying tons of relief and medical aid

LBCI
Middle East News
02:55

IRGC chief warns to hit Israel 'painfully' if attacks Iranian targets

LBCI
Middle East News
02:47

Iranian foreign minister makes rare trip to Egypt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-14

Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Series of Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Spanish Defense Minister says all contributing countries to UNIFIL are essential in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Israel carpet-bombs Nabatieh: Series of airstrikes on municipality building kill its mayor and officials

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
10:41

US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
17:43

One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Tamnine, Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Saraain El Tahta, Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Sefri, Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Haouch, south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More