Israel’s Defense Minister warns: Those who attack us pay a heavy price

Newly appointed Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the Israeli army has “proven its strength” over the course of recent months of conflict, demonstrating that "those who attack us pay a heavy price."



Katz expressed confidence in achieving victory in the ongoing war, emphasizing his commitment to "curbing Iran's aggression, undermining Hamas' authority, and defeating Hezbollah."



He reiterated his dedication to defending the Israeli army and stated that returning hostages remains a top priority.