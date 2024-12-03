Israeli lawmakers to vote on delayed 2025 wartime budget on Sunday

Middle East News
2024-12-03 | 09:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli lawmakers to vote on delayed 2025 wartime budget on Sunday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli lawmakers to vote on delayed 2025 wartime budget on Sunday

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday he expects parliament to hold its initial vote on a 2025 state budget delayed by wars in Gaza and Lebanon this Sunday.

Smotrich, speaking to parliament's finance committee, said he hoped to deliver the budget draft to lawmakers on Wednesday with the first of three votes on Dec. 8.

A month ago, cabinet ministers approved a spending package that includes a raft of tax increases and spending cuts to pay for the war in Gaza against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas that has entered its second year with no immediate end in sight.

Smotrich has come under pressure from the central bank and credit rating firms to quickly pass an austerity package for next year to rein in a wide budget deficit that has reached around 8% of gross domestic product.


Reuters

Middle East News

Israeli

Lawmakers

Vote

Wartime

Budget

LBCI Next
France's president and Saudi crown prince urge Lebanon to elect a president, pledge efforts to strengthen ceasefire
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanese-Syrian border areas: Reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-02

France PM forces through budget bill without vote, risking no-confidence showdown

LBCI
Middle East News
10:35

Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon reports one person killed in Israeli strike on Shebaa in south

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:35

Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Netanyahu says ceasefire with Hezbollah not end of war, thanks Trump for statement on hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Syria needs to engage in real political process: Turkey's Erdogan tells Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

US-backed group fights Syrian army as reignited conflict spreads

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

US says Lebanon ceasefire deal 'close'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon asked US, France to press Israel to halt truce breaches: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Lebanon's PM Mikati says stabilization and military reinforcement key to ceasefire compliance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:02

Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:46

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement

LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More