Israeli lawmakers to vote on delayed 2025 wartime budget on Sunday

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday he expects parliament to hold its initial vote on a 2025 state budget delayed by wars in Gaza and Lebanon this Sunday.



Smotrich, speaking to parliament's finance committee, said he hoped to deliver the budget draft to lawmakers on Wednesday with the first of three votes on Dec. 8.



A month ago, cabinet ministers approved a spending package that includes a raft of tax increases and spending cuts to pay for the war in Gaza against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas that has entered its second year with no immediate end in sight.



Smotrich has come under pressure from the central bank and credit rating firms to quickly pass an austerity package for next year to rein in a wide budget deficit that has reached around 8% of gross domestic product.





Reuters