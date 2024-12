Israeli army deploys forces in buffer zone amid rising tensions in Syria

In a post on his X account, the Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that the Israeli military has deployed forces within the demilitarized zone and at various necessary defense points in light of recent developments in Syria.

He wrote, ''In light of recent developments in Syria and an assessment of the situation, including the potential entry of armed fighters into the buffer zone, the Israeli military has deployed forces within the demilitarized zone and at various necessary defense points.''



He said that ''this move aims to ensure the safety of residents in the Golan Heights towns and Israeli citizens.''



Adraee continued, ''We confirm that the Israeli army is not intervening in the events taking place in Syria.''



The spokesperson concluded, ''The Israeli army will continue to operate as needed to maintain the integrity of the buffer zone and to protect the State of Israel and its citizens."