UN chief demands Israel 'retract' order for UNRWA to quit Jerusalem

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has demanded that Israel retract its order for the U.N.'s Palestinian relief agency UNRWA to leave Jerusalem as it clamps down on the body's presence in Israel.



"I regret this decision and request that the Government of Israel retract it," he wrote in a letter dated Monday that stressed the agency's "irreplaceable nature" and rejected Israel's claims of sovereignty over East Jerusalem, where UNRWA maintains an office.



AFP