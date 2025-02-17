US top diplomat Rubio leaves Israel for Saudi Arabia: AFP journalist

Middle East News
17-02-2025 | 01:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US top diplomat Rubio leaves Israel for Saudi Arabia: AFP journalist
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US top diplomat Rubio leaves Israel for Saudi Arabia: AFP journalist

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio left Israel for Saudi Arabia on Monday, a day after reaffirming U.S. support for Israel during meetings in Jerusalem, an AFP journalist reported.

Rubio's plane took off from Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, bound for Riyadh, where he is set to meet Saudi leaders before heading to the United Arab Emirates on his first tour of the Middle East as Washington's top diplomat.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

US

Marco Rubio

Israel

KSA

LBCI Next
Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran will not allow any leniency on its nuclear program
US says airstrike in Syria kills al Qaeda affiliate leader
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-23

US top diplomat Rubio discusses Iran, Gaza hostages with Israeli PM Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
2025-02-13

Rubio to visit Germany, Israel, Saudi and UAE, State Department says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-24

Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09

Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Saudi Arabia backs Lebanon's measures to safeguard security and address UNIFIL attack

LBCI
Middle East News
02:44

Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran will not allow any leniency on its nuclear program

LBCI
Middle East News
00:37

US says airstrike in Syria kills al Qaeda affiliate leader

LBCI
World News
00:31

Russian newspaper: Ukraine talks to begin Tuesday in Riyadh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:44

US top diplomat Rubio leaves Israel for Saudi Arabia: AFP journalist

LBCI
World News
2025-01-13

Greenland to set terms of defense, mining ties with US, says PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

'Not a single house left'—Houla residents return to devastated town after Israeli withdrawal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-09

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus shares photo holding missile with Lebanese Army officer

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must take firm stance on Israel’s withdrawal by February 18, calls for a reevaluation of the policy on Iranian flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Walid Jumblatt says future confrontation with Israel 'must be political, not military'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israel's army conducts massive explosion in south Lebanon as health ministry condemns paramedic abductions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Lebanese army says 23 soldiers injured in Beirut airport road protest crackdown: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Pressure mounts as Lebanon and Israel approach key ceasefire deadline: The latest details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

'Not a single house left'—Houla residents return to devastated town after Israeli withdrawal (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

Netanyahu says Israel will do 'what it has to do' to enforce Lebanon ceasefire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More