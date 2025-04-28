Trump wants permanent, not temporary, ceasefire in Ukraine: Spokeswoman

28-04-2025 | 09:15
Trump wants permanent, not temporary, ceasefire in Ukraine: Spokeswoman
Trump wants permanent, not temporary, ceasefire in Ukraine: Spokeswoman

Donald Trump is seeking a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine, his spokeswoman said Monday, indicating that the U.S. president did not see Russian leader Vladimir Putin's three-day pause as satisfactory.

"He is increasingly frustrated with leaders of both countries," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"He wants to see a permanent ceasefire. I understand Vladimir Putin offered a temporary ceasefire this morning. The president has made it clear he wants to see a permanent ceasefire first to stop the killing, stop the bloodshed."

AFP

