Syrian President says new government reflects diversity, but pleasing everyone is impossible

Middle East News
31-03-2025 | 04:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian President says new government reflects diversity, but pleasing everyone is impossible
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Syrian President says new government reflects diversity, but pleasing everyone is impossible

Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa stated that the new government takes into account the "diversity" of Syrian society, steering clear of "sectarian quotas." 

He acknowledged, however, the difficulty of "pleasing everyone," implicitly responding to criticisms of the government's composition, which sees close allies of his holding key positions.

In a speech following Eid al-Fitr prayers at the People's Palace, al-Sharaa said: "We made every effort to select competent individuals, considering geographical spread, provincial representation, and the diversity of Syrian society. 

We rejected sectarian quotas but pursued participation in forming the government and selecting its ministers."

He added, "We chose competent and experienced individuals, free from ideological or political biases. Their only concern is the development and reconstruction of this country, and we will provide them with all the necessary resources to succeed."

Al-Sharaa also acknowledged the challenge of meeting everyone's expectations, emphasizing that while not all decisions will gain full consensus, efforts will be made to achieve a minimum level of agreement.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

President

Government

Diversity

LBCI Next
Israel proposes extended Gaza truce in bid to secure release of remaining hostages
Bodies of Red Crescent medics recovered in Gaza, one still missing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09

Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger

LBCI
World News
2025-03-21

US is monitoring Syrian interim government as it determines policy: State Department

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-04

MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: Democratic Gathering bloc is willing to participate in new government 

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Formation of new government progressing, delay is natural

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26

Israel proposes extended Gaza truce in bid to secure release of remaining hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:33

Bodies of Red Crescent medics recovered in Gaza, one still missing

LBCI
Middle East News
03:15

Israel's Netanyahu chooses new security chief

LBCI
Middle East News
03:00

Iran's supreme leader rebuffs Trump threat over nuclear deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-20

MEA adjusts Sunday's flight schedules amid temporary Beirut airport closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shiite Council announces Sunday as the first day of Ramadan

LBCI
World News
2025-02-21

US Treasury Secretary says Russia could win sanctions relief in war talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-24

Syria's Al Sharaa invited to emergency Arab League summit in Egypt

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:44

Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Lebanon’s Grand Jaafari Mufti declares March 31, 2025, as Eid al-Fitr Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Three suspects detained in Lebanon over rocket launches, forensic tests underway: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties

LBCI
Middle East News
09:59

Israel's military completes joint exercise to 'enhance readiness' on Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israeli artillery targets orchards in Wazzani outskirts, National News Agency reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More