Syrian President says new government reflects diversity, but pleasing everyone is impossible

Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa stated that the new government takes into account the "diversity" of Syrian society, steering clear of "sectarian quotas."



He acknowledged, however, the difficulty of "pleasing everyone," implicitly responding to criticisms of the government's composition, which sees close allies of his holding key positions.



In a speech following Eid al-Fitr prayers at the People's Palace, al-Sharaa said: "We made every effort to select competent individuals, considering geographical spread, provincial representation, and the diversity of Syrian society.



We rejected sectarian quotas but pursued participation in forming the government and selecting its ministers."



He added, "We chose competent and experienced individuals, free from ideological or political biases. Their only concern is the development and reconstruction of this country, and we will provide them with all the necessary resources to succeed."



Al-Sharaa also acknowledged the challenge of meeting everyone's expectations, emphasizing that while not all decisions will gain full consensus, efforts will be made to achieve a minimum level of agreement.



AFP