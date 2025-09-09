Macron says Israeli Qatar strikes 'unacceptable regardless of motive'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Israel's air strikes Tuesday on the Qatari capital Doha were unacceptable, whatever the reasoning behind them might be.



The strikes "are unacceptable regardless of motive", Macron wrote on X, adding that "the war must not be allowed to spread in the region". Israel's strikes on Doha targeted Hamas political leaders in the first attack of its kind in the Qatari capital.





AFP