Israel warns Iranians to leave areas near weapons facilities nationwide

15-06-2025 | 05:14
Israel warns Iranians to leave areas near weapons facilities nationwide
Israel warns Iranians to leave areas near weapons facilities nationwide

The Israeli military on Sunday urged Iranian civilians to evacuate residential areas near weapons facilities across the country after waves of Israeli strikes on military targets.

"For your safety, we ask that you evacuate these (areas) immediately and refrain from returning until further notice. Proximity to these facilities puts your life at risk," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X, which was shared in Arabic and Persian.

AFP

