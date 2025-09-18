UAE may downgrade ties with Israel if West Bank annexed: Reuters

18-09-2025 | 06:11
UAE may downgrade ties with Israel if West Bank annexed: Reuters
UAE may downgrade ties with Israel if West Bank annexed: Reuters

Three informed sources said that the UAE could downgrade its diplomatic ties with Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government moves to annex part or all of the occupied West Bank.

The UAE is one of the few Arab countries with diplomatic relations with Israel, and any reduction in ties would represent a major setback for the Abraham Accords, a landmark foreign policy achievement for President Donald Trump and Netanyahu.

Reuters

