Erdogan: Gaza, US ties and Syria talks will be on my agenda in New York

21-09-2025 | 05:13
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he will raise Israel’s “massacres” in Gaza at the United Nations General Assembly, expressing hope that recognition of a Palestinian state would accelerate efforts toward a two-state solution.

Speaking to reporters before departing for New York, Erdogan said he would discuss cooperation in trade and the defense industry with U.S. President Donald Trump, and would also meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during his visit to New York.

Reuters

