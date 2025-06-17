Iran accuses G7 of siding with Israel with de-escalation call

17-06-2025 | 07:46
Iran accuses G7 of siding with Israel with de-escalation call
Iran accuses G7 of siding with Israel with de-escalation call

Iran accused the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday of siding with Israel in its call for "de-escalation" in their intensifying conflict, now in its fifth day.

"The G7 must give up its one-sided rhetoric and tackle the real source of the escalation -- Israel's aggression," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.

At a G7 summit in Canada on Monday, leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump had called for "de-escalation" of the conflict while stressing Israel had the right to defend itself.

AFP
 

