Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-07-2025 | 07:22
High views
France to airdrop aid into Gaza: Diplomatic source

France will airdrop aid into Gaza "in coming days," a diplomatic source said on Tuesday, as U.N.-backed experts warned the Israeli-blockaded Palestinian territory was slipping into famine.

"France will carry out air drops in the coming days to meet the most essential and urgent needs of the civilian population in Gaza," the source said, also urging "an immediate opening by Israel of the land crossing points."


AFP
 
